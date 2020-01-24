Gov. Lamont, state leaders call for more training after recent officer-involved shootings

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont met with the head of the CT State Police, the State’s Attorney, and key state lawmakers on Friday in the aftermath of the most recent police shooting that resulted in the death of a New Haven man last week.

The governor got assurances that a special task force on police procedures will finally start meeting.

“We’re going to take that on the road so we have an opportunity for that group to get more input and listen from the community,” Lamont said.

Earlier this week, the co-chair of the legislature’s Judiciary Committee, Sen. Gary Winfield (D-New Haven) said, “We’re talking about people with mental issues; we’re talking about people of color, and I’m not hearing much about it.”

Winfield was at Friday’s meeting with the head of the state police and the governor concerning what is one of three police shootings that resulted in death, so far this year.

“We met with commissioner [James] Rovella, we met with the State’s Attorney and we said how important it is to build trust in the community.”

There are already over 50 hours of training in human behavior and juvenile matters at the State Police Academy, and there is in-service updating for those already on local departments and on the state police force.

Karen Bovair, a former Hartford police officer, is head of the Police Officer Standards and Training Council at the academy and said, “In addition to that training they receive de-escalation training, which has a component of dealing with people with nonverbal learning disabilities and cognitive impairment.”

The academy also has doctors and psychologists to help train recruits and recently added a police officer trainer who has a child with autism.

A spokesperson for state police said there are plans to expand this training even more because “there’s a need to.”