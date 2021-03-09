Gov. Lamont urges state lawmakers to keep mask mandate for schools

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is insisting on state lawmakers to keep the mask mandate for students and school faculty.

This comes after a judge on Monday didn’t issue a final ruling in the lawsuit over the state’s mask mandate for students. A group of parents called the Connecticut Freedom Alliance is arguing masks are dangerous to childrens’ physical and emotional health. The governor says the masks are key to keeping schools open.

“99% are open for in-person learning. Most of that full-time, and I think masks are one of the reasons,” the governor says. “I’d be inclined to ask the legislature to keep the masks in the classroom, what do you say?”

Lamont’s executive powers are set to expire on April 20. At that time, the legislature will decide which executive orders to keep or eliminate.