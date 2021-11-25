Griswold grandmother charged with risk of injury to a minor in connection to the death of an infant

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — A second arrest was made in connection to the death of a 6-week-old infant on Wednesday.

The infant was transported to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where he was treated for several days until he was pronounced dead on Nov. 21.

During the initial investigation, the Eastern District Major Crime Detectives revealed that Crystal Czyzewski was responsible for the infant’s death.

Czyzewski was arrested on Nov. 22 and taken into custody.

On Nov. 24, Police arrested and charged the grandmother of the 6-week-old infant, Linda Kennison with risk of injury to a minor, and is held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

Kennison is scheduled to appear at Norwich Superior Court on November 26 at 9 a.m.