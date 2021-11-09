Groton PD: 3 people treated for injuries after school bus strikes car

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton Police are investigating a school bus vs. car accident that occurred near Newtown Road Tuesday morning.

Responding officers were dispatched to Newtown Road and the intersection of Fort Hill Road (Route 1) around 7:30 a.m.

During the investigation, police learned that a school bus carrying 36 students was traveling southbound on Newtown Road, approaching the intersection of Fort Hill Road.

A Honda Civic was also traveling southbound on Newtown Road in front of the school bus. As both vehicles began to turn onto Fort Hill Road eastbound, the school bus struck the Honda from behind due to traveling too close to the car.

Both were en route to Fitch Senior High School.

Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene and assisted the students on the bus and the occupants of the Honda.

An administrator from the high school and the Groton Police Department’s School Resource Officer for Fitch High School were also on the scene.

The administrator and the police officer contacted the parents of the students on the bus and informed them of the accident.

One student from the bus, along with the operator and passenger of the Honda, were transported to L&M Hospital to treat minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the school bus will be issued a warning for failing to drive a reasonable distance apart.

The school bus was able to continue on to Fitch Senior High school.

Groton Police say anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident is urged to contact the Groton Policer Department at (860) 441-6712.