Hamden 20-year-old says 3 woman broke into her home, assaulted her and stole her marijuana

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three women are behind bars after allegedly attacking a 20-year-old and robbing her.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Lexington Street.

The victim said the trio forced their way into her house and assaulted her before stealing her wallet, money, and marijuana.

The victim sustained injuries to her forehead, eye, neck, and wrist.

Police later located the trio and arrested them.

Brianna Frederick, 21, was charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, robbery in the second degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the second degree, larceny in the second degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and assault in the third degree.

Frederick, of New Haven, was booked under a $5,000 bond.

Yvonne Kelley, 26, was charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, robbery in the second degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the second degree, larceny in the second degree, and conspiracy to commit larceny in the second degree.

Kelley, of New Haven, was booked under a $5,000 bond.

Kiyesha Smith, 21, was charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, robbery in the second degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the second degree, larceny in the second degree, and conspiracy to commit larceny in the second degree, interfering with a police officer and possession of marijuana.

Smith, of New Haven, was booked under a $5,000 bond.

Police are still investigating.