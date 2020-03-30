 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Hamden enacts another emergency order limiting gatherings at parks, trails, more amid coronavirus

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden has another emergency order in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

People can no longer get together in open spaces like parks, trails, athletic fields and courts. The emergency order says people need to be six feet apart at all times.

RELATED: “Norwalk, I am pleading with you”: mayor issues city-wide restrictions after residents observed not social-distancing

A previous order closed all town playgrounds, playscapes and the dog park in the town. Fifteen people in Hamden have tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Hamden enacts another emergency order limits gatherings at parks, trails, more amid coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden enacts another emergency order limits gatherings at parks, trails, more amid coronavirus"

New Haven reports 71 cases of COVID-19, mayor closes playgrounds due to lack of social-distancing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven reports 71 cases of COVID-19, mayor closes playgrounds due to lack of social-distancing"

New Haven reports 71 cases of COVID-19, mayor closes playgrounds due to lack of social-distancing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven reports 71 cases of COVID-19, mayor closes playgrounds due to lack of social-distancing"

Gov. Lamont tours Guilford manufacturer making ventilators for coronavirus patients world-wide, in CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lamont tours Guilford manufacturer making ventilators for coronavirus patients world-wide, in CT"

Governor Lamont, Bio-Med CEO speak about the work they are doing to provide more ventilators to the state

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Lamont, Bio-Med CEO speak about the work they are doing to provide more ventilators to the state"

Wallingford senior home resident tests positive for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wallingford senior home resident tests positive for coronavirus"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss