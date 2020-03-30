Hamden enacts another emergency order limiting gatherings at parks, trails, more amid coronavirus

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden has another emergency order in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

People can no longer get together in open spaces like parks, trails, athletic fields and courts. The emergency order says people need to be six feet apart at all times.

RELATED: “Norwalk, I am pleading with you”: mayor issues city-wide restrictions after residents observed not social-distancing

A previous order closed all town playgrounds, playscapes and the dog park in the town. Fifteen people in Hamden have tested positive for COVID-19.