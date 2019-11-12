Hamden man accused of hiding 46 bags of heroin, 31 bags of crack cocaine inside lint roller

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) A Hamden man has been arrested after troopers reportedly found him in possession of heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana.
Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Connecticut State Police troopers stopped a Toyota Avalon, driven by 35-year-old Ellis Reaves, on I-95 South in West Haven.
While speaking to Reaves, troopers smelled marijuana and called a K-9 unit in for a search of the vehicle.
During that time, officials found a lint roller with a hidden compartment.
Inside they found 46 bags of heroin, 31 bags of crack cocaine, one bag of marijuana.
Reaves was arrested and charged with sale of narcotic substance, possession of substance or 1/2 ounce cannabis, failure to maintain proper lane, and operating without a license.