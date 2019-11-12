Closings
Hamden man accused of hiding 46 bags of heroin, 31 bags of crack cocaine inside lint roller

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) A Hamden man has been arrested after troopers reportedly found him in possession of heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana.

Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Connecticut State Police troopers stopped a Toyota Avalon, driven by 35-year-old Ellis Reaves, on I-95 South in West Haven.

While speaking to Reaves, troopers smelled marijuana and called a K-9 unit in for a search of the vehicle.

During that time, officials found a lint roller with a hidden compartment.

Inside they found 46 bags of heroin, 31 bags of crack cocaine, one bag of marijuana.

Credit: CT State Police

Reaves was arrested and charged with sale of narcotic substance, possession of substance or 1/2 ounce cannabis, failure to maintain proper lane, and operating without a license.

