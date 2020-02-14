Hamden mayor a ‘no show’ at meeting to discuss racism in town after 2 students of color were cast as slaves in school play

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first meeting of the task force assembled to tackle racism in the town of Hadem was suppose to take place Thursday night, but some key members were missing.

The Equity and Inclusivity Task Force was formed by Mayor Curt Leng after a fifth-grade teacher at West Woods Elementary reportedly cast two students of color as slaves in a school play.

Upset parents took their complaints to the school board, and the play was canceled.

Leng organized the task force to find a solution and bring change; however, he was not at the meeting — and neither was most of the task force.

Leng said the meeting was rescheduled, but that information was not released to the public.

“For the mayor not to show up tonight, even if he was not able to communicate the change in time…when you have 40 plus people waiting on you for a town that’s already looking for leadership, that’s the time to stop what you’re doing and come show up,” said parent Carmen Parker.

“Hopefully, in the near future, we can all come together, and hopefully, we can rebuild Hamden because we’re getting a bad rep right now and that should not be,” said Kimberly Washington, Mothers Demand Action.

Leng apologized Thursday night and said the new meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

He released the following statement: