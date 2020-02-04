 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Hamden middle school teacher on leave after reportedly casting 2 students of color as slaves in play

Top News

by: WTNH staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A fifth-grade teacher at a Hamden middle school has been placed administrative leave after reportedly casting two students of color as slaves in a school play.

RELATED: ‘Set your price for a slave’: Elementary school teacher on leave after controversial classroom activity

Staff at West Woods School said the unnamed teacher introduced the play concept to students as the triangular trade.

Parents became upset and took their complaints to the school board. The Hamden Board of Education said the play was unauthorized and canceled it.

Dr. Carmen Parker said her child is now being targeted as the reason the play was canceled.

She wants school officials to step up and do more.

“This is a failure of the administration,” she said. “This is not on my list of things to do. I haven’t been to work in a week; we had other things to do. This is a failure of the administration to know how to listen to minority voices.”

Mayor Curt Leng said he’s assembling Hamden Equity and Inclusivity Task Force to tackle issues of racism in the school and community.

“We will work, not just talk, to address issues of bias, racism, inequity, inclusivity, and related challenges.”

The board is holding a community input session on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.

It will be held at the middle school, which is located at 350 W Todd St.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Hamden teacher on leave after reportedly casting 2 colored students as slaves in play

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden teacher on leave after reportedly casting 2 colored students as slaves in play"

New Haven once again offering volunteer income tax assistance to low, moderate income families

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven once again offering volunteer income tax assistance to low, moderate income families"

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker gives his first 'State of the City' Address

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker gives his first 'State of the City' Address"

Full Address: New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker gives his first 'State of the City' Address

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Full Address: New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker gives his first 'State of the City' Address"

East Haven PD investigating car crashing into building accident 435

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "East Haven PD investigating car crashing into building accident 435"

Missing Two Months: Ansonia PD, FBI continue search for missing 1-year-old, Vanessa Morales

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Two Months: Ansonia PD, FBI continue search for missing 1-year-old, Vanessa Morales"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss