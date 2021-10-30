Hamden Police investigating vehicle shooting near Leeder Hill Drive

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Leeder Hill Dr. early Saturday morning.

Report says the victim stopped at a red light when her vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire.

The driver of the vehicle was not hit by the gunshots and no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Uint at 203-230-4000. Callers may remain anonymous.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay up to date at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.