Hamden Police investigating vehicle shooting near Leeder Hill Drive

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hamden Police_45471

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Leeder Hill Dr. early Saturday morning.

Report says the victim stopped at a red light when her vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire.

The driver of the vehicle was not hit by the gunshots and no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Uint at 203-230-4000. Callers may remain anonymous.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay up to date at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Hamden PD: Vehicle with 2-year-old inside struck by gunfire

News /

Waterbury police using social media to try to prevent car thefts

News /

Race for mayor in Hamden exposes divide in Democratic Party

News /

CT could be getting $600 million in federal funding to help fight domestic violence

News /

2nd Massachusetts man charged in July homicide in Waterbury

News /

Grammy-nominated musician is back on tour, playing in New Haven

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss