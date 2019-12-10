Hartford bike building class teaches kids about biking safety, skills to pedal through life

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new generation of cyclists is gearing up in Hartford.



In BiCi Co’s Earn-A-Bike program, each kid in class is building a bike they’ll soon call their own.

“I’ve been learning about stuff on the bike, bike safety, how the gears work on the bike,” said 13-year-old Richard Graham.

Kids learn the ins and outs of bike repair. At the end of the eight-week class, they get to bring home the bike they worked on.

BiCiCo is a community bike shop in Hartford — their mission is to give people access to the efficient and inexpensive transportation bikes have to offer.

“You have that tool to get to places,” said instructor Ryan McMahon, “a bike is gonna get you from point A to point B.”

It’s an environmentally friendly option and great exercise too, but the class is about more than the bikes — they’re learning valuable problem-solving skills as well.

“We’ve really pushed to work on the skills of, what do you do if you don’t know what to do right now,” said McMahon.

BiCi Co provides all the tools and training, teaching bike safety too. The students even get a helmet. Throughout the session, McMahon said he’s seen how much his students have grown.

“They have the skills,” he said, “and they finally realize, I do have that power, I can do that.”

For more information about BiCi Co’s programs can be found online.