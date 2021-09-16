Hartford children are joining The Salvation Army in fundraising for the holiday season

HARTFORD, Conn., (WTNH)– We’re still in a pandemic and the Salvation Army expects needs will be even greater this holiday.

Christmas is 100 days away and the kids at The Right Place in Hartford are joining the Salvation Army in kicking off the season’s fundraising campaign.

“We’re inviting the community to think about the ways they can partner with the Salvation Army helping to make Christmas bright for families, making sure that we have the resources we need to serve all year round to help hungry families and folks who are homeless,” said Debra Ashcraft, the divisional commander for the Salvation Army.

“Hope marches on” is this year’s theme.

Food, Christmas gifts, shelters for the homeless, and helping people keep up with rent are some places you can go donate.

During the pandemic, the Salvation Army provided more than 3.1 million meals. Governor Lamont was granted a Hero of Hope for helping to keep families safe.

A lone protester didn’t stop the governor from saying thank you.

“Let me just leave it at this,” Governor Lamont started. “I need more people like you to stand up every day on behalf of the people of Connecticut- especially those people who are most in need.”

On October 21st, News a8 will be partnering with the Salvation Army for a day of giving. Head to WTNH.com for more details.

