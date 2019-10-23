Hartford detective under investigation after saying he struck handcuffed suspect during narcotics arrest

Breaking News
by: Kaylee Merchak

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford Police Detective is under investigation after filing a use of force report stating that he hit a suspect during a narcotics arrest in May.

According to reports, the detective filed the report after hitting the suspect in the shoulder with his radio.

The unidentified detective said he believed the individual, who was handcuffed and seated on the ground, was trying to stand up and flee.

After viewing body camera footage, the department sent the report to the Hartford State’s Attorney’s office for further review.

“We are now waiting to hear from the State’s Attorney’s office whether any State statute was violated, and we have also begun an internal investigation that will commence once we hear from the State’s Attorney’s office,” Interim Chief of Police, Jason Thody, said.

The detective has been placed on administrative duty, pending the State’s Attorney’s review and the internal investigation.

“The police department did the right thing by referring this use of force incident to the State’s Attorney’s office when they determined it warranted further investigation,” Mayor Luke Bronin’s office said in a statement. “This is why we have body cameras, and why the Department reviews use of force reports filed by officers.”

