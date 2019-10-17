Hartford police create ‘meetup spot’ for internet purchase exchanges

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hartford have created a safe space for people to conduct internet sales in person.
The “meetup spot” was created as a safe exchange location for buyers and sellers from mobile apps or Facebook Marketplace to get meet and finalize their sales.
One spot, which was donated by OfferUp, is in the department’s parking lot on 253 High St. The spot is being recorded by a live feed.
Officers said people can also meet in the lobby.
The department offered the following tips to keep residents safe when doing these transactions:
- Meet in a public place (like the meetup spot).
- Don’t go alone.
- Trust your instincts.
- Don’t meet in a secluded area.
- Don’t invite strangers to your home, and don’t go to theirs.
- Be cautious when buying high-value items.
- Meet in daylight.
- If it sounds too good to be true it probably is.
- Tell someone about the meetup.
- Take your cellphone with you.