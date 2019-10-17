Hartford police create ‘meetup spot’ for internet purchase exchanges

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hartford have created a safe space for people to conduct internet sales in person.

The “meetup spot” was created as a safe exchange location for buyers and sellers from mobile apps or Facebook Marketplace to get meet and finalize their sales.

PSA: Using #Offerup or another internet purchasing app, in the Hartford area? Use our parking lot or lobby as a meetup spot. We can provide a safer purchasing or selling experience. pic.twitter.com/taZaVTKieb — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 17, 2019

One spot, which was donated by OfferUp, is in the department’s parking lot on 253 High St. The spot is being recorded by a live feed.

Officers said people can also meet in the lobby.

The department offered the following tips to keep residents safe when doing these transactions: