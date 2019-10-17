Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Hartford police create ‘meetup spot’ for internet purchase exchanges

Top News

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hartford have created a safe space for people to conduct internet sales in person.

The “meetup spot” was created as a safe exchange location for buyers and sellers from mobile apps or Facebook Marketplace to get meet and finalize their sales.

One spot, which was donated by OfferUp, is in the department’s parking lot on 253 High St. The spot is being recorded by a live feed.

Officers said people can also meet in the lobby.

The department offered the following tips to keep residents safe when doing these transactions:

  • Meet in a public place (like the meetup spot).
  • Don’t go alone.
  • Trust your instincts.
  • Don’t meet in a secluded area.
  • Don’t invite strangers to your home, and don’t go to theirs.
  • Be cautious when buying high-value items.
  • Meet in daylight.
  • If it sounds too good to be true it probably is.
  • Tell someone about the meetup.
  • Take your cellphone with you.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford police create 'meetup spot' for internet purchase exchanges

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford police create 'meetup spot' for internet purchase exchanges"

Lamont says region-wide approach to vaping and marijuana most likely

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lamont says region-wide approach to vaping and marijuana most likely"

New climate change exhibit opens at CT Science Center

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New climate change exhibit opens at CT Science Center"

Deadly hit-and-run in Berlin under investigation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly hit-and-run in Berlin under investigation"

More than 35K power outages, downed trees reported as nor’easter rips through CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 35K power outages, downed trees reported as nor’easter rips through CT"

More than 40K power outages, downed trees reported as nor'easter rips through CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 40K power outages, downed trees reported as nor'easter rips through CT"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss