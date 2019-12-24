 

‘Hearts of Gold’ deliver Christmas gifts to Hartford family in need

by: Bob Wilson

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of do-gooders in Hartford is helping make one family’s Christmas a little bit merrier.

The group, who calls themselves Hearts of Gold, collects gifts for a family in need.

News 8 met up with the eight men and woman — dressed in bright bed — as they delivered the presents the day before Christmas Eve.

“They are very thankful, speechless too,” said Rosaline Chaney-Mitchell with Hearts of Gold.

Chaney-Mitchell said the family was a bit overwhelmed for the holiday because there are four children in the house: ages 9, 5, 3, and 6 months.

This is not the groups first holiday surprise. They have been doing the good deed for 10 years, and each year they said the surprise gets a little bigger.

“They are not expecting what we are bringing, and it just warms our heart to bring everything that we have,” Chaney-Mitchell said. “This is what we do.”

RELATED: Good Samaritan places 3 gold coins valued at $4K in Bristol Salvation Army red kettle

The group met at a funeral and decided that life was for and that they needed to make the most of it.

“We were at a funeral, and we decided meeting at funerals is not enough, they shouldn’t happen at all,” she explained.

Chaney-Mitchell said they held their first meeting at the McDonald’s on Albany Avenue.

