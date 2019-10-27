Heavy rain causes flooding, damage across the state

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Sunday’s heavy rain and winds caused damage and flooding across the state.

On the Merritt Parkway, drivers were stopped completely by a tree that was knocked down in the storm and blocked both southbound lanes.

The News 8 team was tweeting throughout the day with updates.

Meteorologist Ashley Baylor reported that tides had risen so much in Birdseye Marina in Stamford that the parking lot was flooded.

The tide is coming up – water is already spilling into the parking lot of the Birdseye Marina. Water levels could be 1-2' higher than normal. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/JG5SrZ5KrH — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) October 27, 2019

Reporter Stephanie Simoni drove right past some street flooding on Red Bush Lane in Milford Sunday afternoon and encouraged drivers to avoid the area.

Sunday evening, a car had to be towed away from Red Bush Lane because it was stuck in the heavy stream of water.