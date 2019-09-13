Homeless says he smashed library window to bring awareness to homeless situation in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Shelton man has been arrested after vandalizing the Plumb Memorial Library.

According to police, 58-year-old Kevin Smith smashed the window and then went to the police station and turned himself in.

He told officers that he did it to bring awareness to the homeless situation in the city, specifically his own.

Officers went to the library and determined that the window pane on the front of the building has been broken.

Smith was charged with criminal mischief in the second degree and place on a $1,000 bond.