Homicide investigation underway on Barnum Avenue in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stratford Police are investigating a homicide on Light Street near Barnum Avenue early Friday morning.

When responding officers arrived on the scene at 1 a.m., they located two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At this time, police do not know who was responsible for the shooting.

Barnum Avenue will be closed between Bruce Avenue and Boston Avenue until noon for a police investigation. Police say to use Boston Avenue as an alternate route.

No further information has been released at this time.

If anyone has any information concerning the shooting, contact the SPD confidential tip line (203)-375-8477 or the TIP411 phone app. You can reach investigators at (203)-381-2098 (Det. Torres) and (203)-385-4125 (Det. Policano)

