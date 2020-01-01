How to get over the New Year’s Eve hangover

(ABC News) — Do you tend to wake up on January 1 with a bit of a headache and the spins? Do you feel the need to reach for a gallon of water? Chances are you are suffering from veisalgia…more commonly known as a hangover.

Your kidneys and liver are working overtime to process all the alcohol, which is throwing your metabolism and inflammatory reaction off.

While there is no actual cure, here are a few tips and tricks that may help you get back to normal.

The first few are ‘old wives tales’ that some people swear by: chugging electrolyte-filled sports drinks and/or coffee, eating greasy or carbohydrate-rich foods, and one myth says you should drink more alcohol to help get over the alcohol.

Or, if you go the medicinal route: a study done with rats showed dihydromyricetin reduced the withdrawal signs and counteracted alcohol intoxication. This chinese herbal medicine is often marketed as a ‘hangover cure.’

Some people wear by taking over-the-counter pain relievers before going to bed to help minimize the effects the next day.

But doctors say, mixing alcohol and acetaminophens can be harmful to your liver. Remember, the only real cure is to not overindulge in the first place.

So, if you want to avoid the situation all together, monitor your drinking and drink plenty of water.