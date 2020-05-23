How towns, cities in CT are honoring fallen heroes this Memorial Day

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — There are several ways towns and cities across the state are making sure fallen heroes are not forgotten this Memorial Day.

With COVID-19 limiting social gatherings, people are getting creative.

Old Saybrook and Westport are going virtual with small ceremonies broadcasted to the community.

Typically, Wolcott neighbors would gather to see first responders on the parade route. However, this time, first responders are coming to them.

Police cruisers and fire trucks are planning to spend an hour traveling through nearly 50 streets in town starting at 11 a.m. Monday and then do a private wreath-laying ceremony.

“I know a lot of the PPE the police department has received were from individuals,” said Chief Edward Stephens. “Whether they had extra or nail salons that had gloves, we got a lot from the community as well as food. This is our way of giving back to them on this special occasion.”

Their route can be found on Facebook.

In West Haven, Planning and Zoning Commissioner, Steven Mullins, is asking for folks to stop by the Town Green’s War Memorial and pay their respects.

Those in Middletown should keep an eye on the sky on Monday. There will be a C-130 flyover from the Connecticut National Guard at the state’s Veterans Cemetary at 10:30 a.m.