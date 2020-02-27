‘I forgive you, sweetheart, but I need to know why’: Mother of 2 killed in Bloomfield has message for shooter

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The mother of two men shot and killed at a Bloomfield restaurant on Saturday has a message for their killer: turn yourself in.

Lenda Spencer lost her sons 43-year-old Aaron Walker and 42-year-old Franklin Spencer at the hands of another man.

Police said 44-year-old Russell Smith got into an argument with the brothers and then shot and killed them outside of Elizabeth’s Bar & Restaurant. He’s still on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

Photo: Bloomfield Police

“I need him to turn himself in,” Spencer said, tears streaming down her face. “Just turn himself in, so some of the pain will stop.”

Community members surrounded her Wednesday night at a vigil in their honor.

“Somebody knows where he is,” said spokesperson for Mothers United Against Violence, which organized the vigil. “Point the police to him. It ain’t your job to make an arrest, but if you know something, say something.”

“I need justice because they didn’t deserve it,” Spencer said.

She told News 8 that she doesn’t hate Smith for what he did.

“I don’t hate him. I don’t hate him. I already forgave him. But I need him to come and give himself up.”

And if he does, there’s something this grieving mother wants to know.

“They say he had a choice with one of them. One of them ran, and he ran after him. And I still forgive him. But I need…I need him to come forth, so I can say, ‘I forgive you, sweetheart, but I need to know why.”

Those with information on Smith’s whereabouts are asked to call Bloomfield Police Department at (860) 242-5501.