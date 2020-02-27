 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

‘I forgive you, sweetheart, but I need to know why’: Mother of 2 killed in Bloomfield has message for shooter

Top News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The mother of two men shot and killed at a Bloomfield restaurant on Saturday has a message for their killer: turn yourself in.

Lenda Spencer lost her sons 43-year-old Aaron Walker and 42-year-old Franklin Spencer at the hands of another man.

Police said 44-year-old Russell Smith got into an argument with the brothers and then shot and killed them outside of Elizabeth’s Bar & Restaurant. He’s still on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

Photo: Bloomfield Police

“I need him to turn himself in,” Spencer said, tears streaming down her face. “Just turn himself in, so some of the pain will stop.”

Community members surrounded her Wednesday night at a vigil in their honor.

“Somebody knows where he is,” said spokesperson for Mothers United Against Violence, which organized the vigil. “Point the police to him. It ain’t your job to make an arrest, but if you know something, say something.”

“I need justice because they didn’t deserve it,” Spencer said.

She told News 8 that she doesn’t hate Smith for what he did.

“I don’t hate him. I don’t hate him. I already forgave him. But I need him to come and give himself up.”

And if he does, there’s something this grieving mother wants to know.

“They say he had a choice with one of them. One of them ran, and he ran after him. And I still forgive him. But I need…I need him to come forth, so I can say, ‘I forgive you, sweetheart, but I need to know why.”

Those with information on Smith’s whereabouts are asked to call Bloomfield Police Department at (860) 242-5501.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Bill calls on CT school districts to supply free pads, tampons to students

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bill calls on CT school districts to supply free pads, tampons to students"

House Speaker; vaccine bill 'won't be ready for action for at least a few weeks'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "House Speaker; vaccine bill 'won't be ready for action for at least a few weeks'"

Legal battle over gag order in Fotis Dulos murder case continues

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Legal battle over gag order in Fotis Dulos murder case continues"

the 1619 Project: A Conversation happening in West Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "the 1619 Project: A Conversation happening in West Hartford"

In a decision that could impact CT cities, court sides with Trump administration in 'sanctuary cities' grant fight

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "In a decision that could impact CT cities, court sides with Trump administration in 'sanctuary cities' grant fight"

Vigil to be held for brothers killed outside Bloomfield restaurant, suspect still at large

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Vigil to be held for brothers killed outside Bloomfield restaurant, suspect still at large"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss