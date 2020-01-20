‘I stabbed my wife 3 times:’ East Haven man arrested after admitting to stabbing his wife during domestic dispute

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven man was arrested after police said he admitted to stabbing his wife.

On Sunday, officers were called to Hilton Avenue after reports of a domestic dispute.

A 911 caller said she received a call from her sister, who said her husband stabbed her.

When officers arrived, they found 52-year-old Robert Cassidy, who immediately put his hands behind his back and said, “I stabbed my wife [three] times.”

His wife was stabbed multiple times in her back and abdomen was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries. She is expected to survive.

He was arrested and charged with assault in the first degree and disorderly conduct. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.