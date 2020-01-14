If you bought Infants’ Tylenol, you could be part of $6.3 million settlement

Those who bought Infants’ Tylenol in the last five years could have some money coming their way.

Johnson and Johnson has agreed to pay up to $6.3 million to customers who bought the product since 2014.

The settlement is in response to a class-action lawsuit where the company was accused of deceptively packaging the medicine, saying it was uniquely formulated for infants, when in reality it was the same concentration found in Children’s Tylenol.

Johnson and Johnson denies any wrongdoing but agreed to pay $6.3 million to consumers to settle the lawsuit.

Proof of purchase is needed to receive the maximum payout. The settlement will provide $2.15 for every one or two-ounce bottle purchased.

Consumers who don’t have proof of purchase can collect up to seven bottles for a maximum payment of $15.05.

Purchase dates include October 2014 through Jan. 6, 2020.

Parties must file a claim online. The deadline to file April 13, 2020.