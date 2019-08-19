Indecent Exposure incident on Compo beach leads to arrest of 28-year-old woman

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested Saturday after an indecent exposure incident was reported on Combo Beach in July.

On July 15th, 2019, Westport Police received a complaint from a witness that a woman on the beach had removed the top of her bathing suit to tan.

Believing the behavior inappropriate for a public beach, the witness – whose juvenile child was with her at the time – confronted the woman. The woman then allegedly became belligerent and proceeded to remove the bottom portion of her bathing suit, exposing her buttocks.

The witness reported that the woman appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of their interaction.

Anna Lee Halderman, 28, turned herself in to Westport Police Saturday after an arrest warrant was granted for her in connection with the incident.

In a subsequent interview, Halderman claimed she did not recall what she may have done on the date in question, but apologized for her behavior. Halderman is charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor and Breach of Peace. She is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Friday, August 23rd.