NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured several people Wednesday.

The wreck happened on Grand Avenue.

Heavy Police Activity: Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue is closed due to Motor Vehicle Accident. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/CxAnZbU0JB — NewHavenPD (@NewHavenPolice) October 23, 2019

Officers said occupants in the food truck were hurt. It is not clear in the bus had students on it.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue is closed during the investigation.