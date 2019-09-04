Interim New Haven Police Chief now permanent chief

Live Now
by: Teresa Pellicano

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Board of Alders unanimously decided to keep on Interim Chief Otoniel Reyes as the permanent Chief of Police for New Haven Tuesday night.

Chief Reyes was named interim Police Chief by Mayor Toni Harp in March of this year, replacing former Chief Anthony Campbell, who resigned in February.

Reyes has been with the New Haven Police Department for 19 years.

Details pertaining to Reyes’ swearing-in ceremony are not yet available.

