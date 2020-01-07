Iran fires missiles at U.S. military facilities inside Iraq, officials say

Video above is from a related story

IRAQ (WTNH/ABC NEWS) Several ballistic missiles have been fired at multiple U.S. military facilities inside Iraq from Iran Wednesday morning local time.

A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News that the acilities include Erbil in northern Iraq and Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq.

“This morning, courageous fighters of the IRGC’s Air Force launched a successful operation called Operation Martyr Soleimani, with the code ‘Oh Zahra’ by firing tens of ground-to-ground missiles at the base of the terrorist and invasive US forces,” the country’s state-run news outlet ISNA reported.

It is unclear if there have been any injuries or casualties.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham released a statement after the attack, saying: “We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.”

The attack came days after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

During a briefing at the Pentagon Tuesday, Defense Secretary Mark Espe said the U.S. was ready to retaliate for any attack launched by Iran.

“Thirdly, to our partners and allies and to the Iran regime, I would like to say we are not looking to start a war with Iran. But we are prepared to finish one,” Esper said. “As I’ve told my many colleagues, as I spoke to them over the last few days, what we like to see is the situation be de-escalated and for Iran to sit down with us to begin a discussion about a better way ahead.”