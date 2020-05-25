 

‘It’s time to surrender’: Attorney for family of suspect in multi-state manhunt says they want him to turn himself in

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of a man wanted in a multi-state manhunt — after reportedly killing two men — is begging he turn himself in.

On Monday, Mike Dolan, the attorney for the family of 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, said his family wants him to surrender. 

“Peter, if you are listening, you are loved,” he said during a news conference, conveying the family’s message. “…It is time to let the healing process begin. It’s time to surrender. You have your parents’ and your sisters’ and your family’s entire support. So, Peter, from your parents, we love you, please turn yourself in.”

Dolan verified that Manfredonia does have mental health issues, adding that he was seeking professional help.

“You won’t be surprised to hear that Peter has struggled with mental health issues over the past several years,” he said. “He sought the help of a number of therapists, and he’s had the support of his parents and loved ones to help him through those struggles.”

He said Manfredonia was an honors student who graduated from Newtown High School. He was also a senior at the University of Connecticut, studying to be a mechanical engineer.

RELATED: UConn senior now a suspect in a multi-state FBI manhunt has deep roots in Connecticut

Dolan said the family expressed their condolences to those who have been injured and/or suffering from Manfredonia’s “flight from the area.”

Manfredonia is accused of assaulting two elderly men with an edged weapon on Friday, May 22, in Willington. One of the men, 62-year-old Theodore Demers, died from his injuries. 

Authorities believe he also killed 23-year-old Nicholas J. Eisele, whose body was found in a home on Roosevelt Drive on Sunday.

On Monday, Connecticut State Police revealed that there was a second individual in that home. While police were attempting to locate that person, authorities in Patterson, New Jersey, found that individual in their city, uninjured. That person positively identified their captor as Manfredonia.

Officials said that they are not releasing their identity at this time to protect their safety and the integrity of the investigation.

Manfredonia was believed to be last spotted Sunday afternoon in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. He was wearing dark shorts and a white t-shirt.

The FBI joined in the search for Manfredonia on Monday.

Dolan said that there had been no contact between Manfredonia and his family since the incidents occurred. 

