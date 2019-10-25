K-9 deputies find 420 pounds of marijuana in back of U-Haul truck in Darien

DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two California men are behind bars after K-9 deputies found 420 pounds of marijuana in the back of a U-Haul truck they were in.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Connecticut State Police stopped the truck on I-95 south in Darien.

A K-9 deputy alerted troopers to the cargo compartment of the truck. The Statewide Narcotics Task Force then searched the truck and found weed.

Kevin Conrado, 27, and Vahe Manjikia, 23, were charged with possession of marijuana and possession of over a kilo of marijuana with intent to sell.

Kevin Conrado

Vahe Manjikian

They were held on a $100,000 bond.