Lamont says he’ll take his pitch for tolls directly to public town meetings

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont says he’s planning to take his transportation plan – including tolls – directly to the public at town meetings around the state.

But his toughest audience may be Democrats in the State Senate where he plans to make a direct pitch Wednesday.

The Governor says Connecticut big business is on board with his plan to fix and modernize the state’s transportation infrastructure, saying at a State Capitol news briefing Tuesday, “We just wanted to announce that we have a number of business leaders who have come forward loud and clear endorsing our 2030 plan.”

The C.E.O.s of some of the largest companies in the state say they endorse the Governor’s goals of getting traffic moving on the interstates and cutting the travel time on Metro North between New Haven and New York, but none of them say they endorse electronic highway tolls to pay for part of it.

The Governor says they’ve told him they are willing to call state lawmakers to urge they take action on the issue.

Lamont insists he’ll take his case directly to the public adding, “I think I should do some town meetings just to make my case, look people in the eye and say why this is absolutely key from a quality of life point-of-view and a jobs point-of-view for the future of this state.”

It is widely known that 6 or 7 Democrats in the Senate are either on the fence or are outright opposed to tolls. That makes passage impossible without help from Republicans who are all staunchly against tolls.

It is also believed that there are 4 or 5 Democrats in the Senate whose re-election next year would be in jeopardy if they voted for tolls.

Because of this, leadership is proposing other funding ideas.

The Senate President Pro tem, Sen. Martin Looney (D-New Haven) putting his own suggestion forward: “One of the things we could look at is if we were to legalize marijuana and expand sports betting that we could dedicate those revenues toward paying for transportation debt service.”

Governor Lamont says the feds would never go for it, adding, “Nobody knows what marijuana does, nobody knows what sports betting does. That does not meet their requirements when it comes to paying for this.”

The 14 tolls in the Governor’s plan are said to raise about $300 million a year. No one has ever suggested that legal marijuana or sports betting could raise that much.