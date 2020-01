NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A large police presence temporarily shut down train services on State Street in New Haven.

Around 8:40 p.m. Thursday police closed off the area to the public.

Heavy Police Activity in the area of State Street between Court Street and Chapel Street. Please avoid the area and expect delays. Updates to follow — NewHavenPD (@NewHavenPolice) January 3, 2020

News 8 crews on scene said they saw officers deploy a robot and at least one K-9 officer near the area.

Police have yet to comment on the situation.

The area was reopened around 9:30.

This is a developing story; check back for details.