Lawyer says new records about Jennifer Dulos could be critical in clearing his client’s name

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday marks three months since New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos went missing. Now, her estranged husband’s lawyer is saying there may be certain records that are critical in clearing Fotis Dulos‘ name.

Jennifer was last seen dropping her children off at school on the morning of May 24.

Later that day, her car was found abandoned at Waveny Park.

Since the investigation started, police have received nearly 1,400 tips, but none of them have lead police closer to finding Jennifer.

On Friday, Dulos’ defense attorney Norm Pattis sat down with News 8 to speak about the case.

He told News 8’s Samaia Hernandez that there are certain records concerning Jennifer that could “clear” his client’s name.

“What was going on between Mr. Dulos and Mrs. Dulos before she vanished we think is critical to his defense,” he explained. “I don’t want to comment about what I think are in those records. Some of them are confidential at this point, but I have a good idea. But our view is that the weeks leading up to Jennifer’s vanishing tell a story and we think that story is consistent with Mr. Dulos’ innocence.” Norm Pattis, Fotis Dulos’ lawyer

Pattis believes the files will prove this Dulos’ involvement was not “physically possible.”

“We’ve got a lot to say,” Pattis lamented. “We’ve just begun to tell Mr. Dulos’ story. We’ve got investigators working on financial aspects [of] what Jennifer was doing the days before she vanished. The timeline, you know of the day that she vanished, we simply think that it’s not physically possible to prove that Mr. Dulos was involved in this and we challenge the state to bring those charges.”

Many have questioned Dulos’s involvement in his wife’s disappearance.

In prior months, the prosecution said they believe they have a strong case against Dulos, confirming they found Jennifer’s blood mixed with his DNA in her New Canaan home.

However, Pattis said the timeline doesn’t make sense.

“He would have had to confront Miss Dulos in the garage, or some other part of the house kill her, try to clean up and dispose of the body in broad daylight well along a well-populated section of the state, and get back to Farmington, and that seems implausible.”

When asked why Dulos was seen dumping bloody sponges in Hartford on the night of Jennifer’s disappearance, Pattis said that’s an anomaly he can’t account for.

Dulos’ and his alleged girlfriend Michelle Troconis were charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

They pleaded not guilty.

