Ledyard man arrested after allegedly driving over ‘hate has no hope here’ signs

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Ledyard man has been arrested after police said he drove over lawn signs.

Video taken by a trail camera along Route 117 showed a car with New York plates running over signs which read “hate has no hope here.”

After investigating, police determined the driver was a neighbor on Center Groton Road.

“The individual who vandalized the signs wasn’t happy with the perceived message that it was sending,” said Ledyard Police Lt. Ken Creutz. “He thought it was devaluing his property, his home.”

The unidentified 50-year-old was charged with creating a public disturbance and failure to drive to the right.

It also turns out the man is not listed as the owner of the home where he lives.

This is the second time a sign has been vandalized recently in Ledyard. A swastika was painted on a pro-Trump sign on Gallup Hill Road.

“[It’s] still an open investigation,” said Lt. Creutz. “We don’t know who vandalized that sign.”

That sign has since been taken down and another sign is now up on a nearby tree stating “Go Trump UR sore losers Democrats.”

“It appears as though people want to express their views by putting up signs and it can get emotional at times and that’s what’s driving it,” said Lt. Creutz.

None of the signs were in violation of any local laws.