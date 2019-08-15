Legally blind sculptor creates towering art in Colorado

COLORADO (WTNH) — A legally blind man in Colorado is creating eye-opening artwork in his backyard.

Chris Brown began making his ‘Granite Paradise’ about a decade ago. Despite his lack of sight, he expertly cuts and sands large pieces of granite to construct towering sculptures.

His wife said that even though they are slowly losing yard space, she loves the artwork.

