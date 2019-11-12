Listen: Man leaves voicemail threatening to jump Darien man charged in Anguilla hotel worker’s death

DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are investigating after Scott Hapgood, the man accused of killing a hotel worker while on vacation in Anguilla, claims to have received several threatening voicemails.

In one message, released to News 8 by the Darien Times, the unknown caller said he hopes that Hapgood will “rot” in jail and threatens to “jump” him if he ever sees him in Connecticut.

The caller went on to say that he hopes Hapgod loses his job and that his daughters and family “lose entire respect” for him.

Listen to the full voicemail

Hapgood said that this is just one of the many threatening calls he’s received since April.

The voicemail was released Tuesday by Hapgood’s spokesman, Jamie Diaferia, who said the call was made by a 203 area code on April 25 — a few weeks after Kenny Mitchel’s death.

Darien police told the Darien Times that the Hapgood family has experience “offensive behavior” but none of the actions have been criminal.

They are investigating on a case-by-case basis.

Hapgood has been deemed a fugitive after failing to return to Anguilla on Monday for a pretrial hearing on a manslaughter charge.

The Attorney General’s Chambers Government of Anguilla released the following statement:

“Yesterday, 11 November, the Preliminary Inquiry into the case of the Commissioner of Police v. Gavin Scott Hapgood resumed in the Magistrate’s Court. Hapgood was due to present himself at the Court as required by bail conditions imposed on him by Order of the High Court dated 17 April 2019. Hapgood did not present himself before the Court. In a letter e-mailed late on Sunday 10 November, his legal team notified the presiding magistrate that they had advised their client not to return to Anguilla. The letter further stated that this advice rested on concerns for their client’s safety and the fairness of the judicial process in Anguilla. Both concerns are totally groundless. Following Hapgood’s failure to appear in Court the presiding magistrate adjourned for a further hearing. At that hearing, he will make a final determination of the matter at hand. In consequence of this wilful defiance of the High Court Order, a bench warrant will be sought from the High Court Judge for his arrest. When this is shortly obtained this will be circulated through Interpol to police forces around the world. The bail bond of EC$200,000.00 has been forfeited. Other formal processes will now commence regarding Hapgood who is now a fugitive. The Crown remains determined to progress this case. It will do so – as it has since proceedings started – objectively, fairly, with full regard for the rule of law and the principles of natural justice, including the presumption of innocence. Hapgood’s decision to abscond will not allow him to evade justice.”

The Hapgoods claim Mitchel showed up at their room unannounced and demanded money before attacking them.

An autopsy report shows Mitchel had a lethal dose of cocaine and twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system during the attack.