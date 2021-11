(WTNH) — During the height of the pandemic, Emergency Room Physician Dr. David Mucci of Waterbury Hospital had to isolate at home to prevent possible covid exposure to his family.

Mucci’s wife suggested that he use that time to write the book he always talked about.

As an escape from the pandemic, he wrote “Ignatius and the Swords of Nostaw,” a young adult fantasy book.

