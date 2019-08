GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday morning, Guilford police closed Long Hill Road at Cricket Trail for what is reported to be a primary wire on the ground, two large explosions, and a pole on fire.

Police say the road is likely to be closed for several hours.

🚧🚧Long Hill Road closed at Cricket Trail 🚧🚧Primary wires on the ground, 2 large explosions and pole on fire 🔥 Avoid… Posted by Guilford Police Department on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Authorities advise the public to avoid the area and use Durham Road or West Lake as an alternative to get to Route 80.

Check back with WTNH.com for updates on this story.