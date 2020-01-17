Man caught on video trashing Norwalk Bloomingdale’s cosmetics display in violent rampage

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after police said he was caught on camera destroying a Bloomingdale’s display counter at SoNo Collection Mall.

The incident happened after 6:30 p.m.

Officials said Justin Gilbertie entered the cosmetics department and started knocking down items, throwing them about, and smashing display units.

When a security guard confronted Gilberte, he allegedly punched the guard and continued throwing products.

Officers were called and were able to restrain the man.

He was charged with two counts of third-degree assault, criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, and breach of peace.

Reports state the security guard and another person suffered minor injuries.