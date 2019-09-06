1  of  2
Man gets into hit-and-run, learns he’s a victim of alleged Milford car insurance scam

by: Mario Boone

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More victims in an alleged car insurance scam out of Napoli Kia in Milford are coming forward.

One unidentified man told News 8 that he found out that his car insurance policy wasn’t legitimate after he was the victim of a hit-and-run.

“We called the insurance, and while I’m on the phone with the insurance I heard the lady say there’s no policy under this name,” he said. “And, I’m like wait a minute, hold on, there’s something wrong.”

The man claims he was scammed by former Napoli Kia employee, Harold Trent Butler. 

He said Butler posted a photo of them under the slogan “morals over money.”

“It’s not okay when you’re a hardworking person and you’re doing everything you’re supposed to do,” he said. 

Staff at Napoli told News 8 that it is fixing the problem and plans to refund all of the victims.

The case is being investigated by Milford police.

