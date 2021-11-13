Mayor Bronin, Hartford Foundation unveils new mural supporting community artists

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Bronin, alongside Hartford Foundation, and The 224 EcoSpace unveiled a new mural on Saturday in Hartford.

“As national and local stages become increasingly engaged with diversity, equity, and inclusion discourse and work. The 224’s Bee the Change mural could not have come at a more relevant moment,” said Rev. Shelley, CEO of 224 Ecospace.

The event showcased the “Bee The Change: The Asylum Hill Pollinator Mural,” painted by award-winning artist Tao LaBossiere. The mural is to support the Artist of Color Accelerate program which will help bring Hartford together, embracing artists of color.

“This mural was designed to send a blood message about the beauty and importance of sustainable collaboration, social justice activism, and neighborhood pride,” said LaBossiere, who is of Chinese heritage. “I made sure to include pieces that help to uplift Asian American Pacific Islander lives in the face of increasing violence and a national legacy of Chinese Exclusion, Japanese Internment, and imperialism in places like Hawai’i and the Philippines.”

The EcoSpace cultivates individual power through programming that makes it a hive for artists, healers, entrepreneurs, and community members who are forces of positive change to tap into their individual power for the sake of collective good.

“In addition, the mural has elements of Black diasporic celebration in the form of a purple floral design. The flowers, African Daisies, and a giant African violet are a nod to Black people, their lives, and their resilience amid centuries-long systemic and local violence,” said LaBossiere.