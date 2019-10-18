Middletown police trying to ID man accused of attacking customer at Tractor Supply with tire tool

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown police are trying to identify the man who allegedly assaulted a customer at a Tractor Supply.

The attack happened on Oct. 4 just before 5:30 p.m.

Officers said the man removed a tire tool from its blister pack and used it to hit another man in the back of the head and then fled.

Police said the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The suspect is said to have a tattoo on his upper back.

Those who recognize the man in the photographs is asked to call Detective Iovene at (860)-638-4148.