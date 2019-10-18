Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

Middletown police trying to ID man accused of attacking customer at Tractor Supply with tire tool

Uncategorized

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown police are trying to identify the man who allegedly assaulted a customer at a Tractor Supply.

The attack happened on Oct. 4 just before 5:30 p.m.

Officers said the man removed a tire tool from its blister pack and used it to hit another man in the back of the head and then fled.

Police said the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The suspect is said to have a tattoo on his upper back.

Those who recognize the man in the photographs is asked to call Detective Iovene at (860)-638-4148.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More than 35K power outages, downed trees reported as nor’easter rips through CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 35K power outages, downed trees reported as nor’easter rips through CT"

More than 40K power outages, downed trees reported as nor'easter rips through CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 40K power outages, downed trees reported as nor'easter rips through CT"

59-year-old Middletown man missing for over a week

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "59-year-old Middletown man missing for over a week"

Middletown mayoral race a generational contest

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Middletown mayoral race a generational contest"

Killingworth brings the scares in Sleepy Hollow adventure

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Killingworth brings the scares in Sleepy Hollow adventure"

Old Saybrook overturned vehicle

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Saybrook overturned vehicle"
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss