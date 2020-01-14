Missing Colchester family possibly connected to death investigation in Florida

CELEBRATION, Fla. (WTNH) — Officials in Osceola County, Florida, are investigating whether a death investigation at a Celebration home is connected to a missing Colchester family.

According to a Facebook post from the family, Tony Todt and his wife Megan have been missing for nearly a week. Todt’s sister Kellie Ball created a Facebook group on Sunday looking for the couple and their children.

The Todt family recently moved to the property in the North Village area of Celebration – the location of the investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office. Records show the family was being evicted from the home.

Sheriff Russell Gibson said deputies responded to the home around 9 a.m. Monday.

Gibson said everyone related to the investigation is accounted for, and that the investigation is related to an isolated incident.

According to WFTV, four bodies were found inside the home; however, their exact identities have not yet been released. Officials said the deaths are considered “suspicious.”

Officials said at least one person died in the home.

On Monday night, Mary Bylon, First Colchester’s First Selectman’s Office released the following statement:

“The news reports out of Celebration, Florida regarding a Colchester family are shocking and heartbreaking. While there is much we do not know at this time, I know that the thoughts and prayers of our entire community are with the relatives and friends of the family involved. We can’t always make sense of moments like this but we can support each other. Colchester proves every day the power of community and the importance of being kind. I know we will stand together as we help each other to work through this moment.”

Deputies are expected to release more information on Tuesday.

