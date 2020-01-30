Single mom livid after finding ‘I’m out of diapers’ written son’s stomach

SANIBEL, Florida (WTNH) — A day care worker in Florida has been fired after reportedly writing, “Mom I’m out of diapers, please read my report” on a toddler’s stomach in marker.

Heather Chisum said she was shocked when she saw the message while changing her son, Milo’s, diaper.

Her anger quickly turned to outrage, and she turned to social media for help.

A post on her Facebook states that when she picked her boys up from school, a daily report is left in her son’s lunch box. It details the mood he was in, when his diaper was changed, and if he needs diapers or wipes.

Chisum said she missed the report and found the message on her son’s stomach the next day.

“I’m a single mom with a full time job and two very young children,” she said in her Facebook post. “Sue me for not reading the report every single day.”

She said what’s adding to the upset is that the message is not leaving.

“I’ve given him two showers and scrubbed his stomach, and it’s not coming off,” Chisum said.

She said this isn’t the first time the day care has done this. She also said that she saw several teachers at pick up and none of them verbally mentioned that her son needed more diapers.

“’Hey Heather, your son needs diapers maybe you missed the report’” would have done the trick. From any of the many teachers there I see daily.”

“I had plans to take them to the beach to play, and now I can’t because my son has writing all over him,” she said in the post. “In the very worst case scenario, I can’t see anything other than “need diapers” needing to be written. Why a big long message needed to be written across my son’s stomach is beyond me.”

According to WINK News, the day care, Children’s Education Center of the Islands Paul Harris Fellow, apologized. A statement from the executive director read:

“We are aware of the incident at the school, and we are terribly sorry for the distress it has caused the family involved as well as all of our families. It was a breach of our professional ethics on the part of the teacher. The school has taken immediate action to remove the teacher from the school. We are reviewing protocols already in place to ensure that nothing like this occurs again. We are proud of our school, love our students, and are eager to make our school a better place as we move forward.”

The state is now investigating.