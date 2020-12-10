No injuries reported after more than 100 firefighters respond to massive explosion in Gates

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continually update this article as more information becomes available.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews spent hours on the scene of a fire in Gates, after an explosion sent flames and debris into the sky Wednesday night.

Firefighters say it happened at 6:11 p.m. on Noel Drive off Lyell Road. More than 100 firefighters ultimately from more than 10 are are fire districts responded to the scene.

“We are happy to report that despite the extensive damage suffered to the three homes and

other properties in the area there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The homeowner

was located safe, not home, nearly three hours into the incident,” officials from Gates Fire District said in a late Wednesday press release.

No injuries reported, as of this time, was remarkable, considering the damage. Here’s the sights and sounds from a nearby neighbor’s Ring camera:

“It sounded like a bomb went off,” said Richard Pecorella, who lives nearby. “The whole house shook.”

In an 8 p.m. briefing, firefighters said no injuries had been reported yet, but they were still searching the debris field. It was not known at that time whether anyone was inside the home when it exploded.

“I ran down to see if I could help, but when I got down there, you could tell there was nothing left,” said Mark Fisher, another neighbor. “It’s pretty sad, especially this time of year.”

In that same briefing, firefighters said the fire was under control, and utility companies had been contacted.

They say there is no threat to the public. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Watch the 8 p.m. briefing from firefighters:

“Probably the scariest thing I’ve ever seen or heard,” one neighbor says @News_8 https://t.co/HWmc1VuLDP — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) December 10, 2020

Unreal…the house on the street across from us just blew up! pic.twitter.com/YSbOgTapKK — RocNY PD Ops(Ret.) (@RocPDNYOps) December 9, 2020

Terrifying to watch it blow up… was like a mushroom explosion @mcfw pic.twitter.com/HgCmtzqEvE — abby (@abbyrose_01) December 9, 2020

“That’s from Abby Lane” Photo courtesy @kaitlynhorne_