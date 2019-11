HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Employees at The Hartford are being praised after donating hundreds of teddy bears to Connecticut State Police.

The 329 stuffed animals will be used to help children involved in tragic incidents or car crashes.

Troopers will keep the bears in their patrol vehicles to use them to help calm children during those high-stress moments.

This morning, CT State Troopers accepted a generous donation of Teddy Bears from The Hartford. The bears will be carried… Posted by Connecticut State Police-Recruitment & Selections on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

The group also donated blankets to Project Linus.