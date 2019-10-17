More than 12K power outages, downed trees reported as nor’easter rips through CT

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — More than 12,000 power outages were reported Wednesday night as a nor’easter ripped through Connecticut.

Eversource and United Illuminating have not announced restoration times.

⚠️ Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit the state tonight and tomorrow – and our crews are ready to respond. Please report any power outages at 800-286-2000 or online at https://t.co/4Hyo1NNTeE We’re there when you need us! pic.twitter.com/IvgMr1NXfg — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) October 16, 2019

Visit Outage Central at https://t.co/aPKXGwZb8D. View current outages, report loss of service, sign up for Outage Alerts, get tips and more. pic.twitter.com/Z4AQB4Iqvw — United Illuminating (@UnitedIllum) October 16, 2019

Storm Team 8 said the heavy rain and high winds will continue throughout the night, bringing the risk for coastal flooding.

Related: Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for the entire state of Connecticut

In addition to power outages, the storm caused localized flooding, ponding, and knocked down some trees.

Wilton police reported several road closures around 9:30 p.m.

Officers said the following roads would be closed until further notice:

Route 7 between Honey Hill Road and Old Mill Road

Route 33 between Belden Hill Road and Middlebrook Farm Road

30 block of Sturges Ridge Road

Newtown Turnpike near Cavalry Hill Road

Warncke Road

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.