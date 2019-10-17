Closings
More than 12K power outages, downed trees reported as nor'easter rips through CT

Top News

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — More than 12,000 power outages were reported Wednesday night as a nor’easter ripped through Connecticut.

Eversource and United Illuminating have not announced restoration times.

Storm Team 8 said the heavy rain and high winds will continue throughout the night, bringing the risk for coastal flooding.

Related: Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for the entire state of Connecticut

In addition to power outages, the storm caused localized flooding, ponding, and knocked down some trees.

Wilton police reported several road closures around 9:30 p.m.

Officers said the following roads would be closed until further notice:

  • Route 7 between Honey Hill Road and Old Mill Road
  • Route 33 between Belden Hill Road and Middlebrook Farm Road
  • 30 block of Sturges Ridge Road
  • Newtown Turnpike near Cavalry Hill Road
  • Warncke Road

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

