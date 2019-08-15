Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State officials notified the City of Hartford that mosquitoes in Keney Park tested positive for West Nile Virus Thursday.

In a release, Hartford Department of Health and Human Services said that though WNV has been detected in Connecticut every year since 1999, there are no reported cases of anyone contracting WNV in Hartford.

In a statement Mayor Bronin of Hartford encouraged residents to take basic steps in preventing mosquito bites by wearing repellent.

WNV symptoms can range from a slight fever, headache, rash, swollen lymph nodes and nausea to the rapid onset of a severe headache, high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, muscle weakness, and coma. Officials ask that the public report any potential WNV infections to a health care professional.