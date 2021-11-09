Motorcycle crash shuts down Route 8 northbound in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 northbound is closed due to a motorcycle crash in Seymour Tuesday morning.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reports RT 8 is shut down between exits 19 and 21.

#CTTraffic RT 8 northbound in Seymour is shut down at Exit #21 for a serious injury MVA. All traffic is being diverted off of Exit #19. Please use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 9, 2021

Connecticut State Police tweeted out that all traffic is being diverted off of exit 19 and to use alternate routes.

EMS was dispatched and serious injuries were reported. One victim has been transported to a local hospital.

No further information has been given at this time.

