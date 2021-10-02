Metro-North requiring weekly testing for unvaccinated employees starting Monday

(WTNH) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is now requiring weekly COVID-19 testings for all current, unvaccinated employees starting October 4.

Part of their new phase in their vaccination or testing program also launches on November 14, mandating all new hires to be fully vaccinated in order to begin work.

MTA has 138 on-site locations for employees to get tested.

“The MTA is an industry leader in protecting the health and safety of transit workers,” said acting MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “The science is clear. Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself, colleagues, relatives and neighbors from COVID-19.”

“We have a responsibility not only to our employees but to the communities we serve,” said MTA Chief People Officer Paul Fama. “In order to protect employees and continue to provide safe and reliable transportation, it is crucial that the MTA continues to drive up the vaccination rate.”

Vaccinations are available to employees at MTA facilities as well as pharmacies, local health departments, clinics, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and other locations.