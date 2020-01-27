Live Now
NBA postpones Lakers game scheduled for Tuesday night in wake of Kobe Bryant tragedy

The NBA announced Monday that Tuesday night’s scheduled game between the Clippers and Lakers has been postponed after the helicopter accident that killed Lakers great Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna and seven others Sunday.

This postponement comes after a great deal of scrutiny on the fact that the NBA did not postpone any games Sunday in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy.

The Lakers organization hasn’t made a public statement about Bryant’s death, choosing to mourn in private. The team made grief counselors available to employees Monday after the death of Bryant, who spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers.

